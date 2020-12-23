Many countries' governments are scrambling to lead their citizens during this unprecedented global pandemic. The very people entrusted to protect and provide for their citizens are continuously dropping the ball, which is incredibly unfortunate yet not surprising.

Citizens having to "qualify" for financial aid to survive as a result of mismanagement from policymakers and politicians is baloney altogether, but in some western countries, payments, at the very least, have been consistent. The American government has given $600 to citizens to sustain themselves for nearly 10 months.

After Congress agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, it seems decisions regarding how funds will be allocated will follow shortly. And since Trump is failing to concede his presidency, you bet he is attempting to make amends and smooth over the American people by finally demanding more money for the second stimulus check. After teasing increased stimulus checks for months, and flip-flopping on his stance where he offered $1,200.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple," Trump declared on Tuesday night.

High hopes that this episode of MTV's Ridiculousness ends soon, this awful pandemic subsides, and in the meantime, folks are given the funds they need and deserve.

[via]