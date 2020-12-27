Senator Lindsey Graham has signed on board with Donald Trump and the Democrats' position on providing $2000 direct payment stimulus checks to the American people. The Senator announced his support on Twitter, Friday.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"After spending some time with President @realDonaldTrump today, I am convinced he is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person and challenge Section 230 big tech liability protection," Graham tweeted on Friday night. "Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people."

When Congress was set to pass a $900 billion stimulus package, earlier this week, Trump came out to say the $600 direct payments included in the deal were not enough and that he would veto the bill: “I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said on Tuesday.

House Democrats put forth an amendment to change the $600 payment to $2000 soon after Trump's statement, but it was rejected by Republicans.

Trump has also criticized the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act: "Our $740 defense bill is a gift to China, Russia & Big Tech. It fails to terminate the internationally dangerous Section 230, won’t allow us to bring our troops back home (where they belong), renames & destroys our forts & National Monuments, & makes 5G almost impossible!"

