The thought of a "slow news day" has got to be a thing of the past because it seems every hour there are new life-threatening COVID-19 findings or ridiculous political coup announcements. Many of these are spreading like wildfire thanks to social media–Twitter is definitely one of the biggest culprits.

Although Jack Dorsey deleted a few tweets and banned the President for a few hours, Mark Zuckerberg went the extra mile and announced that President Donald Trump is banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely. After Trump encouraged his supporters to riot in and around Capitol Hill on December 6th, with rioters suffering little to no scrutiny or legal punishment, the CEOs of the most prominent social media platforms decided they'd had enough.

Even Iran has had enough yet there is only so much Dorsey and Zuckerberg can do when the President won't let up.

Today, Trump sent a controversial tweet, to seemingly get folks rattled up once again, claiming that he will not be attending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration.

Number 45 is going through it and sources reveal that he even wants to pardon himself as President in his final days–welp. Good riddance sir, #respectfully.