Donald Trump Axes Blog Amid Controversy Regarding Alleged August Reinstatement Plans

After being booted from social media platforms left and right, former President Donald Trump instituted From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. We widely reported on Trump's antics resulting in his ban from internet spaces including Twitter and Facebook following the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. Once the far-right, Trump-loving platform Parler was removed from app stores, Trump and his team were reportedly dedicated to creating a space where the former president would be able to share his thoughts without censorship.

For less than a month, From the Desk of Donald Trump thrived, however, it was announced today that it has been permanently taken down. CNBC reports that Trump's senior aide Jason Miller stated in an email that the platform "will not be returning," adding "it was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on." Trump has previously stated that he was looking into building a social media site of his own.



Isaac Brekken / Stringer / Getty Images

That's not the only news coming from Trump's camp. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted out an update about the latest alleged theory from Trump. "Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information)," she wrote. "It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA."

Check out a few tweets below.

[via]