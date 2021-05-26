As efforts to push 2020 election audits in states like Arizona and Georgia continue, it appears that there is a strong political base that still believes that former President Donald Trump is the person who should be handling business from the Oval Office. Contrary to their beliefs, however, Joe Biden defeated the incumbent president with over 81 million votes and 306 electoral college votes.

Nevertheless, claims of election fraud have now persisted for eight months, and to contextualize that disconnect, news organization Reuters has recently tapped market research company Ipsos to gather responses from 2,000 participants across the ideological spectrum.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to TMZ, 53% of the 754 Republicans polled vehemently believe that Donald Trump is the "true president" of the United States. Furthermore, the report reveals that 47% of the Republicans polled think that President Joe Biden's win resulted from "illegal voting or election rigging."

Another surprising finding from the Reuters/Ipsos poll involves the infamous January 6 Capitol Hill riot. According to TMZ, 31% of the Republicans polled also think that the Capitol riots were secretly conducted by "left-wing provocateurs" who were determined to leave a stain on Trump's presidential legacy.

With Donald Trump rumored to be open to the possibility of running for office again in 2024, this is undoubtedly good news for the 44th president of the United States.

[via]