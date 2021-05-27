For the next six months, a Grand Jury will meet three times a week to review evidence in building a criminal case against the Trump Organization, spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Trump’s business dealings have been under investigation for years, though it was only recently that the case escalated from civil to criminal.

The former President has been banned from most social media platforms since January, yet his name has still populated major news sites. Earlier this year, Trump teased a Presidential run in 2024 and recently started his own blog. However, it seems he may have legal obstacles in his path back to the spotlight.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

These reports have been confirmed by Shayna Jacobs and David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post and by the Associated Press. The latter publication has asserted that the convening of the Grand Jury could indicate that the Manhattan DA is "moving toward seeking charges." Trump has responded to the news in a blog post, stating it is a "continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

The allegations against the Trump Family include fraudulent property valuations, lack of proper employee pay, and the use of organization funds for hush money payments.

We'll keep you posted as this unravels further.

