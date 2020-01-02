Dominic Fike's "B-Sides" EP Comes With A Major Announcement

Now that Barack Obama has added Dominic Fike to his list of preferred songs of the last year, it's time to take notice of the young recording artist. The 24-year-old has been bubbling for a minute, earning a loyal fanbase through his catchy cuts and relatable lyrical content. We've all been waiting for some fresh contributions from Fike and, before the end of the decade, he decided to impact us with two throwaways in the form of a B-Sides project.

Packaging together two previously-unreleased demos called "Falling Asleep" and "Batshit," the singer says these records didn't end up making the cut for Don't Forget About Me. Celebrating his birthday recently, the tracks were uploaded to YouTube as a quick two-piece before a major announcement was made. "Album coming soon," he revealed, getting us all antsy for what's to come in the new year.

What are you expecting from Dominic Fike in 2020?

Tracklist:

1. Falling Asleep

2. Batshit