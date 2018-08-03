b sides
- NewsDominic Fike's "B-Sides" EP Comes With A Major AnnouncementDominic Fike has an album coming out this year!By Alex Zidel
- NewsG-Eazy & E-40 Think Women Should Stay Away From Emcees On "No Rappers"G-Eazy dropped off another two-fer.By Erika Marie
- NewsG-Eazy & Tyga Link Up For Their Catchy Single "Bang"The track comes from G-Eazy's latest release, "B-Sides."By Erika Marie
- MusicNas Reflects On His Duet With Jay-Z At Webster Hall: "Last Night Was Epic"Nas and Jay-Z went above and beyond reconciliation at "B Sides 2." By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z Brings Out Nas, Cam'ron, Jim Jones At Iconic Webster Hall Re-OpeningJay-Z brought out New York's finest for the re-opening of Webster Hall.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Will Re-Open New York's Iconic Webster Hall This MonthJay-Z will be holding a special "B-Sides 2" concert.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDigital Nas & Lil Yachty Repurpose The Relics Of "CHOPPASICKOIGLOO"Digital Nas & Lil Yachty fools us into believing the unseen on "CHOPPASICKOIGLOO."By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Shares 3 Previously Unheard Cuts From "Astroworld"Travis Scott drops three previously unheard cuts from "Astroworld" during a Beats 1 podcast.By Devin Ch