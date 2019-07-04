Dominic Fike Flows Over Kenny Beats Production On "Phone Numbers"

A few weeks ago, Dominic Fike dropped two new singles in "Acai Bowl" and "Rollerblades." The two are excessively smooth and have remained in rotation since their releases but already, the young rising singer is back with a new track. The Brockhampton affiliate has been on a steady rise since "3 Nights" blew up and he appears to be ready to unleash a full-length project on us soon. While that's still undetermined, we're hoping it comes soon. For now, we've got the singles to enjoy and today, Fike came through with another hit in the Kenny Beats-produced "Phone Numbers."

This cut is just as emotional as the last two with Dominic pleading with one of his friends to answer his texts back. Somebody keeps on changing their phone number on him, leaving him out in the cold and he's not down with it. This is exactly what Dominic Fike is all about and it's why he's become so successful so quickly. What do you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Yes, I flew my shawty from Florida to Hollywood

Thought some gold shit looked big on me

Got some goals, it's a list on me

Yellow bitch, I'm rich, I fuckin' roll you

The strippers and the stroll playin' tricks on me

The stones hittin' different