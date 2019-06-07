mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dominic Fike Comes Skating Through With New Song "Rollerblades"

Alex Zidel
June 07, 2019 14:03
Rollerblades
Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike's new track is Frank Ocean-esque.


Dominic Fike is one of the most popular names in music right now. The 23-year-old managed to build a huge fanbase with his hit single "3 Nights" and the Brockhampton affiliate is back with two new songs. Last night boasted a busy release calendar with Tyga, Future, Tee Grizzley and more dropping new projects. Dom's new songs had people in shambles when they dropped at midnight though, giving us more of an eye into the young man's talent and potential to become something even larger than he is right now.

"Rollerblades" is the second of his new cuts and it evokes so much emotion in just over two minutes. Serving as a self-love anthem, Dominic Fike takes a few pages out of Frank Ocean's playbook, layering his vocals with so many different elements, stacking harmonies and playing around with unusual effects. 

With an Apple tattoo on his cheekbone and tons of worldwide love, Dominic Fike is about to be something very, very big. Have a listen to his new singles and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I loved your body from your shoulder blades to your rollerblades
And you taught me how to leave the everythings in the moment things
I was younger then, back then, back in them older days
Thought that I was built to last for you
Why'd you quit so slow?
You could've held on too

