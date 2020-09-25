Dom Kennedy Doesn't Miss On "Rap N Roll" Featuring 24hrs, Casey Veggies, & More

Dom Kennedy is a staple in the West Coast music scene. The 36-year-old rapper has stayed around for years, making his mark on records with Nipsey Hussle, Casey Veggies, Hit-Boy, and others. The Los Angeles native only recently announced that he would be coming soon with his new album, titled RAP N ROLL, and he came through on a busy release night, dropping it to a great reception.

So far, people are really excited about Dom Kennedy's new album. While this will be underlooked by a more mainstream-oriented audience, the West Coast is sure to be bumping this one for weeks to come.

As far as the featured guests go, Dom keeps it homegrown with Casey Veggies, TeeFLii, and others chiming in. 24hrs, Niko G4, and Allyn are also featured. There's also a sweet Nipsey Hussle tribute, called "Saint Ermias".

Listen to the brand new album below and let us know if you're rocking with it!

Tracklist:

1. 6th Ave (Intro)

2. Love Is Gangster

3. Tym

4. 4 The Lil Homies (feat. Allyn)

5. Sirens

6. We Outta Here (feat. TeeFLii)

7. Raymond Washington

8. Thinkin Intermission

9. Saint Ermias

10. August 22nd

11. No Cell Phones

12. Bootleg Cable

13. Last Supper (feat. Niko G4)

14. Dark Shades (feat. Niko G4)

15. Revelations

16. Life (feat. 24hrs & Casey Veggies)

17. The Vibes (Outro)