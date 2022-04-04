Doja Cat joked on stage that she nearly missed her acceptance speech at the Grammys because she was busy taking a bathroom break, Sunday night. Doja and SZA took home the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for their collaboration, "Kiss Me More."

"I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," Doja remarked.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

Doja also praised her "Kiss Me More" partner, SZA, for her contribution to the song.

"And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything," she said, giving SZA the floor. "I need you to say something, something, please give them something."

SZA, who took the stage on crutches, also thanked Doja and joked about her bathroom break: "Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y'all. I'm glad you made it back in time."

Check out the acceptance speech below.

