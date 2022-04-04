SZA, who accepted the award for best pop duo/group performance at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night, says that she took the stage on a pair of crutches after a fall suffered the day before. Speaking with Billboard backstage, she also teased her long-awaited next album.

“It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this,” she said. “Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy.”



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

SZA was invited to alongside Doja Cat to celebrate their collaboration, “Kiss Me More,” which beat out Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, BTS, and Coldplay for the award.

Discussing her "Kiss Me More" collaborator, SZA remarked, “She’s a star. I think she’s so masterful…I’ve just been able to learn from her.”

As for her next album, SZA is still holding her cards close to the chest; however, she did provide one detail to hold fans over.

“It’s probably my most unisex project yet, if that makes sense," she explained. "It’s for everyone."

Lil Nas X was also spotted helping SZA along in a wheelchair behind the scenes.

