Her comments are often polarizing, but Doja Cat remains a star on the rise. The singer-rapper released her sophomore album Hot Pink weeks ago, and the project is gaining steam among fans. Just last weekend she took to the stage at the Rolling Loud L.A. festival, a performance that received criticisms on social media from a handful of people who caught her set. Doja Cat didn't mind the critiques; she just blamed the lackluster crowd and inefficient sound system for her alleged underwhelming performance.



In a less controversial appearance, Doja sat down with ELLE for their ever-popular Song Association series. Artists are given a word and must, as quickly as they can, attribute it to a song lyric. Before jumping into things, Doja Cat spoke about why she chose the vibrant color as the title of her latest project. "Hot pink resonated with my album, I feel like, the most because I feel like that color represents romance and passion and love and anger and sex and it's always been my favorite color," she said. "So, I just wanted to use something that was very monumental or something that meant something to me the most."

Next, Doja was challenged with words like "Money" (she rapped Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow"), "Cat" (she chose her Tyga-assisted track "Juicy"), "Sister" (she went with Train's hit pop single "Hey Soul Sister"), "Give" (we all remember Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey's hit "I Know What You Want" featuring the Flipmode Squad), and "Worth" (she grooved to Alicia Keys's "A Woman's Worth"). There was an appearance from a Biz Markie track in there, as well. We'll let you guess which one. Watch her Song Association feature below.