The longstanding struggle DMX has had with substance abuse hasn't been a hip hop secret. For nearly two decades, the rapper has been arrested on multiple occasions on charges tied to drug possession while floating in an out of rehabilitation facilities on his road to recovery. His addictions to drugs like cocaine and oxycodone have caused his life to spiral out of control, but after he was freed from prison in January of this year, DMX—along with his fans—was optimistic about his sober future.

The 48-year-old artist has spent the better part of 2019 rebuilding his career, taking to stages around the country and entertaining his fans with his hip hop classic hits. DMX was all set to perform at Rolling Loud New York this past weekend, however, fans were met with a social media message that read the rapper wouldn't go on as scheduled because he was entering rehab once again.

"In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility," said the message. "He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support." Rumors began to fly that DMX had fallen back into old habits and had put his life in danger, but according to a report by TMZ, that isn't the case. The outlet states that the rapper admitted himself into a facility as a precaution because the struggle to balance his work and home life were tempting him to use.

TMZ also shares that per DMX's probation, he's randomly drug tested. The rapper wants to avoid going back to prison, so he'd rather confront his issues head-on than fall back into destructive habits.