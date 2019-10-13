In a recent social media upload, DMX's team has revealed that the rapper has decided to heck himself into a rehabilitation center.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility," penned his team in an Instagram caption. "He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

The news arrives at the tail end of a fruitful period that followed's X's release from prison in January. Following his release, DMX went on a 20th anniversary tour for his It's Dark and Hell Is Hot album and even ink a new deal with his former Def Jam label.

IT marks yet another stint in rehab for the veteran emcee who canceled three shows in California when he checked into a facility. That same year, he would check in a New England substance abuse facility while on house arrest for tax evasion. So far, no information has become available on how long DMX plans to remain in rehabilitation this time around.

This weekend, he was originally scheduled to perform at Three 6 mafia's reunion show in Memphis on Saturday and at the second day of Rolling Loud New York on Sunday.