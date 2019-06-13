DJ Snake Teams Up With J Balvin & Tyga For Summer Smash "Loco Contigo"

DJ Snake has proven himself to be one of the producers that lusts for a summer smash each year. He introduced us all to "Enzo" a few weeks ago, which boasted a star-studded lineup of Sheck Wes, 21 Savage, Offset, and Gucci Mane. It would appear as though Snake wasn't finished there because this week, he's been teasing his latest musical undertaking, announcing a summer smash with Tyga and J Balvin. "Loco Contigo" will be premiering its new video in a matter of minutes but the song has arrived a little early on all streaming services.

DJ Snake promised that his new song would be ready for the warmer months and it most certainly is. The song will go off in several different continents and depending on how impactful the video is later today, we can expect this to creep into the conversation for Song of the Summer. J Balvin dominates much of the track with Tyga sliding in for the second verse.

T-Raw has been expanding his taste recently, working with Jon Z on the ultra-popular "Go Loko" from YG. Listen to the new song below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Iced out watch

I can get you one

Tell your best friend she'll get one too

Girls wanna have fun, I'm who they run to