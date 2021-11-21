mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Muggs Teams Up With An Impressive Roster Of Artists For “Winter 2”

Hayley Hynes
November 21, 2021 10:08
1.6K Views
10
3
CoverCover

Winter 2
DJ Muggs

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Roc Marciano, RLX, ILL Bill, and more appear on the 13-track album.


On Friday, November 19th, multi-platinum producer DJ Muggs dropped off his latest project – Winter 2. The 13-track release sees the Soul Assassins leader team up with legendary MC’s like RLX, Roc Marciano, and T.F., just to name a few.

The album was announced back in October, and follows Muggs’ collaborative effort with CRIMEAPPLE, Cartagena, as well as his own 2020 release, Winter, which included appearances from Boldy James, Cappadonna of the Wu-Tang Clan, and others.


The 53-year-old producer gave a special shoutout to T.F. on his Instagram page, writing, “had the honour to work with one of L.A.s dopest MCs T.F.” Muggs also dedicated a post to his ILL Bill collab, “Father Time.” “This shit right here with my partner ILL Bill is nuts - shits called ‘Father Time’ an that muthaf*cka is gonna catch up with all y’all in [due] time.”

Which MC are you most excited to hear from on Winter 2? Let us know in the comments. 

Tracklist:

1. Winter 2 Theme

2. Beaming Hi (with RLX)

3. Absolem Reprise, Pt. 1 (with Roc Marciano)

4. All White Party (with Meyhem Lauren)

5. Have A Bad Day (with RLX)

6. L.A. County (with T.F.)

7. Panoramic Sunroof (with CRIMEAPPLE & RLX)

8. God Killa (with Rigz & Mooch)

9. Father Time (with ILL Bill)

10. More Fire (with Hologam)

11. Absolem Reprise, Pt. 2 (with Roc Marciano)

12. It’s Over (with RLX)

13. Winter Black Ice Outro 

DJ Muggs new music new album Winter 2
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES DJ Muggs Teams Up With An Impressive Roster Of Artists For “Winter 2”
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject