DJ Muggs Teams Up With An Impressive Roster Of Artists For “Winter 2”

On Friday, November 19th, multi-platinum producer DJ Muggs dropped off his latest project – Winter 2. The 13-track release sees the Soul Assassins leader team up with legendary MC’s like RLX, Roc Marciano, and T.F., just to name a few.

The album was announced back in October, and follows Muggs’ collaborative effort with CRIMEAPPLE, Cartagena, as well as his own 2020 release, Winter, which included appearances from Boldy James, Cappadonna of the Wu-Tang Clan, and others.





The 53-year-old producer gave a special shoutout to T.F. on his Instagram page, writing, “had the honour to work with one of L.A.s dopest MCs T.F.” Muggs also dedicated a post to his ILL Bill collab, “Father Time.” “This shit right here with my partner ILL Bill is nuts - shits called ‘Father Time’ an that muthaf*cka is gonna catch up with all y’all in [due] time.”

Tracklist:

1. Winter 2 Theme

2. Beaming Hi (with RLX)

3. Absolem Reprise, Pt. 1 (with Roc Marciano)

4. All White Party (with Meyhem Lauren)

5. Have A Bad Day (with RLX)

6. L.A. County (with T.F.)

7. Panoramic Sunroof (with CRIMEAPPLE & RLX)

8. God Killa (with Rigz & Mooch)

9. Father Time (with ILL Bill)

10. More Fire (with Hologam)

11. Absolem Reprise, Pt. 2 (with Roc Marciano)

12. It’s Over (with RLX)

13. Winter Black Ice Outro