DJ Khaled and his legal team have decided to settle things in court. After a reported "temper tantrum" about his album, Father Of Asahd failing to procure the number one spot on the Billboard charts, and a recently deleted post calling Tyler, The Creator’s new album “mysterious,” things have reached a boiling point. Page Six is reporting that Khaled’s lawyers have sent a letter to Silvio Pietroluongo, SVP charts and data development at Billboard.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

DJ Khaled feels slighted by Billboard after they have allegedly failed to count records sold by the artist as part of a “bundle deal” with an energy drink towards his total sales. He has also reportedly expressed anger towards his label, Epic, for failing to fight harder on his behalf. Originally, Billboard informed Khaled and his team the sales would be counted; however, after reviewing the numbers, Billboard considers the sales to be “anomalies,” citing abnormalities in the data and have decided to neglect them accordingly. Billboard claims its decision was based on chart rules.

Tyler, The Creator’s Igor debuted with 165,000 album sales while DJ Khaled’s Father Of Asahd only managed to reach 137,000. Representatives for both DJ Khaled and Billboard have declined to comment.