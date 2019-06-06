DJ Khaled -- a man of positivity, love, and flowers -- has a mean side to himself, allegedly. According to Page Six, the Father of Asahdhimself went into a fit of rage after finding out that his latest album failed to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. The producer, whose latest album included a star-studded tracklist, reportedly "stormed into Epic with an entourage" and after it was revealed that projections weren't as promising as he hoped, things got heated in the office. "He was angry and yelling. He threw a temper tantrum,” the source said before revealing that he pointed the figure at the label chiefs' for not understanding the streaming services and bundle deals.

For a guy who's biggest song is "All I Do Is Win," it doesn't seem that surprising that he would allegedly do something like this. "No. 2 won’t do for Khaled. He was not happy when the album didn’t debut at No. 1... Not happy at all," another source said.

An insider added, “He was furious. There was some nasty stuff said. Publicly, he’s all about ‘positivity,’ but there is a mean side to him that people don’t see... He overhyped the record and blew it up as his biggest album ever.”

Khaled's album was supposed to be sold through an energy drink bundle that were ultimately excluded from his final sales by Billboard. The reports claim that it was roughly about 100K units. “Khaled was upset that his label wasn’t fighting for him and fighting for those numbers to count, which could have propelled him to No. 1. They don’t get it," a source said.

At the end of the day, Epic is owned by Sony who has Tyler on their roster. IGOR took the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and regardless, it looks like Sony's happy with the results.