When DJ Khaled isn't eating right and doing his Weight Watchers workouts in his luxurious backyard or crafting a new hit in his studio, it seems as though you can find him cruising in his neighbourhood in his not-so-fast golf cart. According to Page Six, the "Wish Wish" producer was inching very slowly on a busy Miami street in his very own golf cart.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A source who happened to be behind DJ Khaled (and not very happy about it) said he was also smoking a cigar not really giving much attention to the backup of traffic he was causing. “It’s fucking rude,” the source told the publication. “He doesn’t give a fuck. He was there with a cigar in his mouth without a care in the world when I finally passed him.”

They added: “I was one of the many honking.”

Apparently Khaled also uses the cart to drop his son off at school, meaning neighbourhood residents will be seeing a lot more of him and would consider themselves lucky if they're in front of him.

In other Khaled news, his Nipsey Hussle and John Legend assisted track "Higher" has been nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance at this year's Grammy Awards. "When @nipseyhussle and I made this record in the studio I told him we would be nominated for this and we would WIN a Grammy for this! @stevecarless witnessed the moment! Steve we did it!"