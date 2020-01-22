Yesterday, Billboard's Hot 100 chart updated and revealed that Drake and Future's latest collab, "Life Is Good", debuted at No. 2, sitting beneath Roddy Ricch's "The Box". Even if it didn't clench the top spot, "Life Is Good" marks Drake's 207th Hot 100 entry, which ties him for most entries with none other than... The Glee Cast. It's pretty hilarious that such an impressive record is held by a show that was only around for six seasons, rather than by The Beatles or something, but it seems very likely that Drake will be able to surpass The Glee Cast. DJ Khaled has hinted that he could be partially responsible for securing this achievement for Drake.

Drake's official fansite, Word On Road, posted the news that Drake tied The Glee Cast's record on Instagram and Khaled popped up in the comments with the simple message: "Stay tuned". While pretty much anything Drake drops is guaranteed to appear on the Hot 100, DJ Khaled and Drake have a history of making hits. Look back to "I'm On One", "No New Friends" and "For Free".

Drake also acknowledged how close he is to reaching another milestone in his career. He posted a video of himself on his Instagram story saying, "One more to go. Gleeful!" Even if he didn't break that record with "Life Is Good", it did make him the only artist in history to have 100 singles placed in the Hot 100's Top 40.