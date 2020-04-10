mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Drama & 24Hrs Reunite For "12 AM in Atlanta 2," A "Gangsta Grillz" Project

Erika Marie
April 10, 2020 02:31
37 Views
00
0
CoverCover

12 AM in Atlanta 2
DJ Drama & 24hrs

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DJ Drama and 24Hrs are back with another "Gangsta Grillz" project as they've dropped off "12 AM in Atlanta 2."


It's about that time for another Gangsta Grillz project. DJ Drama and 24Hrs first united for a Gangsta Grillz album back in 2017 when they shared 12 AM in Atlanta. On Friday (April 10), the pair of artists returned with 12 AM in Atlanta 2, a 16-track offering with a myriad of features that include additions from Young Nudy, Seddy Hendrix, Kap G, MadeinTYO (24hrs's younger brother), K Camp, Nessly, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Scrappy, Ty Dolla $ign, Guap Tarantino, CashOnly, and K Swisha.

The trap-heavy offering comes five months after the release of 24Hrs's album World on Fire12 AM in Atlanta 2 features an eclectic mix of artists that help the Oakland singer-rapper and Philadelphia record executive craft a praiseworthy project. Give 12 AM in Atlanta a few spins and let us know which tracks you believe are standouts.

Tracklist

1. Boujee Bitches ft. Young Nudy
2. Cheap Phone ft. Seddy Hendrix
3. Benz Freestyle
4. Phipps Plaza ft. Kap G
5. Selfies
6. Candy Shop ft. MadeinTYO & K Camp
7. Birthday ft. Guap Tarantino & CashOnly
8. OTW
9. Love Atlanta ft. Nessly
10. Pass Em Round ft. K Camp
11. Hang Onto Me
12. Content ft. Wiz Khalifa & K Swisha
13. Check Da Mail ft. Lil Scrappy
14. Freddy
15. Superstar ft. Ty Dolla $ign
16. Curtis Snow

DJ Drama 24hrs Young Nudy Seddy Hendrix Kap-G Madeintyo K Camp Guap Tarantino CashOnly Nessly Wiz Khalifa K Swisha Lil Scrappy Ty Dolla $ign
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES DJ Drama & 24Hrs Reunite For "12 AM in Atlanta 2," A "Gangsta Grillz" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject