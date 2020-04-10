DJ Drama & 24Hrs Reunite For "12 AM in Atlanta 2," A "Gangsta Grillz" Project

It's about that time for another Gangsta Grillz project. DJ Drama and 24Hrs first united for a Gangsta Grillz album back in 2017 when they shared 12 AM in Atlanta. On Friday (April 10), the pair of artists returned with 12 AM in Atlanta 2, a 16-track offering with a myriad of features that include additions from Young Nudy, Seddy Hendrix, Kap G, MadeinTYO (24hrs's younger brother), K Camp, Nessly, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Scrappy, Ty Dolla $ign, Guap Tarantino, CashOnly, and K Swisha.

The trap-heavy offering comes five months after the release of 24Hrs's album World on Fire. 12 AM in Atlanta 2 features an eclectic mix of artists that help the Oakland singer-rapper and Philadelphia record executive craft a praiseworthy project. Give 12 AM in Atlanta a few spins and let us know which tracks you believe are standouts.

Tracklist

1. Boujee Bitches ft. Young Nudy

2. Cheap Phone ft. Seddy Hendrix

3. Benz Freestyle

4. Phipps Plaza ft. Kap G

5. Selfies

6. Candy Shop ft. MadeinTYO & K Camp

7. Birthday ft. Guap Tarantino & CashOnly

8. OTW

9. Love Atlanta ft. Nessly

10. Pass Em Round ft. K Camp

11. Hang Onto Me

12. Content ft. Wiz Khalifa & K Swisha

13. Check Da Mail ft. Lil Scrappy

14. Freddy

15. Superstar ft. Ty Dolla $ign

16. Curtis Snow