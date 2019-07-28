mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

24HRS, Ty Dolla $ign & Dom Kennedy Join Forces In "Back Out" Video

24HRS' familiarity with a banger or two is nothing new and the routine remained unchanged when he teamed up with Dom Kennedy and frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign o craft summer-ready anthem "Back Out" back in April.

Now, the trio returns with a new music video to attach to the track, recruiting Anthony Anderson for a brief cinematic effect as Twenty takes on the role of a mischievous house sitter. The new video arrives courtesy of director Nick Jandora and finds 24HRS putting on a party with plenty of companions around as Ty and Dom properly navigate the same terrain. Get into the new clip up top.

