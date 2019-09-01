Disney revealed at their D23 Expo this past weekend that they have truly been in their bag. Aside from all the awesome announcements they made about their upcoming movies and streaming service, Disney+, they also gave some updates on the Marvel Lands that they are building in their California, Hong Kong and Paris parks.

Marvel Land at Disney's California Adventure Park will open its Avengers Campus as soon as next year, while the Paris and Hong Kong parks are set for 2021 and 2023 respectively. Based on details and blueprints shared at D23, the Avengers Campuses will be massive, featuring many different branches that house rides and installations dedicated to different superheroes. The campus will be centered around the huge Avengers Headquarters, where you will be able to participate in a ride that entails flying on a Quinjet alongside the Avengers to complete a challenging mission in Wakanda.

At the convention, a Spiderman ride was teased that will be located in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, also known as "WEB". The ride will involve a "Web Slinger" vehicle that allows visitors to shoot webs at spider bots that are running amok.

At D23, Disney+ launch day titles were announced, as was the possibility for a Simpsons spinoff or movie.