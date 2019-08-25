The list of streaming platforms for TV and movies continues to grow longer. Dinsey+ is set to release on November 12th, and with it will come a surplus of interesting content. On Friday, Disney gave us a look at what specifically that content will be through their Twitter account.

Most notably from all that was announced is a trailer for The Mandalorian, an upcoming Star Wars series inspired by bounty hunter characters Jango and Boba Fett. The series will star Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano amongst others. The plot will focus on Carano’s character, a Mandalorian gunfighter and he adventures beyond the New Republic.

Capitalizing on the trend towards remaking classic films as live-action movies, Disney+ will also release with a Lady and the Tramp live-action remake. The film will star Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, and Janelle Monáe.

Disney+ will cost just $6.99 a month, but there will also be a $12.99 package available that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported version of Hulu all for one price. With Netflix’s stock sharply dropping this month and having announced its first major subscriber loss since 2011, Disney+ could be another battle Netflix will have to face this year.

Check out the full list of content here.