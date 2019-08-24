Many have pointed out the irony of The Simpsons being acquired by Disney through their Fox deal earlier this year. The Simpsons has been known to repeatedly take shots at Disney for being a poorly run company throughout the show's history. It has been a topic of conversation whether Disney's acquisition will influence the content of the show at all. Considering that a few days ago, The Simpsons twitter account called out the Disney+ twitter account for pulling the "Worst. Corporate Twitter stunt. Ever." when they flexed all the big-name franchises they now own, one could assume that The Simpsons was sending a message that, no, they will stop making fun of Disney (or alter their humour or politics in any sense).

Disney is making a ton of huge announcements at their D23 Expo convention taking place in Anaheim this weekend. Panels are being hosted with the key figures involved in Disney's most important upcoming projects. Simpsons producers were in attendance and asked which direction the show will going in with Disney. Executive producer Brett Selman said, “I think Disney would be supportive of anything we wanted to do, maybe a crazy limited series with a side character or a movie that we surprised you with, they’ve been really creatively supportive and this is going to afford so many new ways to do the show than just the traditional format". Another executive producer, Al Jean, confirmed that a movie is on the table.

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available to stream on Disney+, which will launch in November, starting at $12.99.