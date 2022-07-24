Diddy and Mase are on the outs. Their beef started over publishing rights, but now it's wide-ranging. Mase recorded a diss track about Diddy, and proceeded to blame Diddy for technical difficulties during his Lovers & Friends set.

It seems Diddy's mom has had enough of Mase badmouthing her son. On Saturday, Diddy was recording an Instagram Live video when his mother interrupted and voiced her opinion on the rapper.

In the video which has since circulated on social media, Diddy is in the middle of paying respect to a number of artists, including Mase. "Shout out to the LOX, Ma$e, Biggie, Busta," he began, only to be sidetracked by a comment made by his mom off camera. He addressed her: "I’m talking about everybody that’s on the... my mom said, 'Ma$e?'" He tried to continue, saying, "Yeah we still love Mase, always gonna be love," but it's clear his mom is chatting off camera. Diddy then tilts the camera to her, and she says, "Don't mess with my son." Diddy's clearly amused.

The Diddy-Mase beef started all the way back in 2020, when Mase accused Diddy of shady business practices that had cheated him out of money. He wrote on Instagram: "@diddy I heard your #Grammy speech about how u are now for the artist and about how the artist must take back control. So I will be the first to take that initiative. Also, before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators. I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself."

It seems that, despite Diddy's lip service, the beef isn't going anywhere any time soon.

