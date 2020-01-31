Diddy's efforts in the music industry over the past few years were honored this weekend at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala. Diddy's obviously had a major role in some of the biggest hip-hop acts and records of all time but he's not always been regarded as a fair individual. Diddy used his moment on stage to address how Black artists have consistently been overlooked by the Grammy committee and gave the Recording Academy 365 to get their shit together.



Sauce Money's previously called out Diddy and Jay-Z for their alleged hypocrisy. He claimed that Hov and Diddy have practiced "the same backdoor politics against his own people." Mase, one of Bad Boy's biggest artist, has also called out Diddy for not practicing what he preaches. "Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label. For example, u still got my publishing from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k," he said.

As his career progressed, his popularity declined but Mase explained that if he continued to work for Diddy, he would've had to perform while "getting peanuts and the robbery would continue."

"So I offered u 2m in cash just a few days ago to sell me back my publishing(as his biggest artist alive) that always show u respect for u giving me an opportunity at 19 yrs old," he continued. "Your response was if I can match what the EUROPEAN GUY OFFER him that would be the only way I can get it back. Or else I can wait until I’m 50 years old and it will revert back to me from when I was 19 years old. You bought it for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all."

He concluded, "No More Hiding Behind “Love”. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families."