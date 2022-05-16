Mase took aim at Diddy during his performance at the Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday, blaming his former collaborator for paying to have his set plagued by technical difficulties. The issues began when Mase attempted to play the 1997 hit, “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

“I see what’s going on," Mase told the crowd. "I’m used to being hated on. I’m used to what’s going on. Somebody, somewhere paid a few dollars to stop my show. But that can’t stop somebody like me. I don’t get ran away too easy. I just wasn’t ready for that, so I’m gonna take my time.”



Sound from the speakers was cut off for nearly 10 minutes. When he attempted to go over his allotted time to make up for the issues, his mic was cut off.

“Thank you Puff, you know he paid for that right?” he said. “I got you n***a. I heard you loud and clear.”

Diddy signed Mase to his label, Bad Boy Records, back in the 1990s and the two were frequent collaborators. Over the years, the relationship deteriorated and Mase recently dropped a diss track aimed at the music industry veteran.

Mase explained his beef with Diddy during a recent live stream on Instagram.

“When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy that motivates me to say something so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye," he said. "I’m not gonna be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the yes men around him that seem him ruining people’s lives and never tell him he’s wrong.”

Check out videos from the incident at the Lovers & Friends Festival below.

