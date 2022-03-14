Mase Appears To Air Out Diddy On "Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha"

Mase remains one of the most influential rappers of all time, whether you like it or not. Some of your favorites looked up to Mase at one point before he made a full transition towards becoming a pastor. However, he pops out every so often when he has something to say. A few years ago, he took aim at Cam'ron on "Oracle" over a diss in a freestyle the Dipset rapper delivered. Now, he returned with autotune-laden smoke for Diddy on the sequel.

"Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha" pulls back the curtains on bubbling emotions that Mase has towards Diddy. Ma$e laces his flow with auto-tune in an attempt to meet the current status quo of hip-hop's soundscapes. Throughout the record, Mase throws jabs towards Diddy, some more subtle than others. Mase questions Diddy's roots in Harlem, accuses the Bad Boy's founder of y.exploiting Biggie's death, and overall, questioning Puff's integrity.

Check out the latest from Mase below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm just a Harlem n***a reppin' down a Vegas strip with my own Suge

You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go & rep your own hood

I'm not hating on your Billi worth

Right now, I'm only saying what you really work

You ain't no architect

You just a n***a who know how to market death

Go pay his mother what she really worth, n***a

