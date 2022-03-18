It was the diss track heard 'round the world this week and Mase has returned with an explanation. The Bad Boy icon has been nurturing a life outside of the industry as a pastor following his stint as a global Rap superstar, but Mase returned to the studio to air out his grievances with Diddy. The pair used to be thick as thieves during the Golden Era of Hip Hop, but over the years, Mase has complained about Diddy not allowing him to purchase his masters.

On "Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha," Mase unleashed on Diddy, without mentioning the label head by name, and later, the preacher appeared on Clubhouse where he spoke about his latest single.



“I think I’ve handled it the way it should’ve been handled,” said Mase. “From the bible I read, from my understanding, when you have a problem you go to them one-on-one.” Although Mase and Diddy took to the stage, studio, and charts together, the former disputed those who claim they were close.

“I never said he was my brother,” he added. “We had similar goals. Did we have great music? Yes." Mase didn't elaborate as to what launched the division, but he mentioned there was a point when he realized things were turning sour. "I’m not gonna downplay a whole legacy, but I am gonna say that the moment you recognize you’re not going in the same direction, you do have a right to say, ‘Let’s fix this over here.’”

Listen to the Clubhouse conversation below.