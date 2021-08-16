Diddy’s personal life has been a heavy topic of conversation, and speculation, ever since Yung Miami shared a picture of the two holding hands on her Instagram back in June.

Without ever confirming their relationship status, the rappers have been fueling the flames with cryptic posts and public PDA all summer. As fans wait for the suspected couple to go public, Diddy has thrown a curveball at the narrative this past weekend.

Puffy was spotted with his former flame Gina Huynh — rumored to be his side piece during his longtime relationship with Cassie this past weekend. On Sunday, Gina shared a set of photos and videos of her in the audience watching Diddy perform as a guest at Usher’s Vegas residency.

The model boldly captioned the post, "I know you see the point. @usher concert was incredible. Thank you for taking me," with a few flirty emojis. To top it all off, Gina pinned a comment from a follower who wrote, "Diddy wasn’t about to ever let you go!"

Yung Miami seems unbothered by Diddy’s choice to bring Gina as his plus one to the show, giving Gina’s flex her approval with a like on Instagram.

Yung Miami is focused on making new music with bestie JT at the moment, after releasing their creative "Twerkulator" music video, directed by none other than Missy Elliott, the two teased another new single alongside a snippet drop on Sunday night.

City Girls' music aside, could this mean Diddy and Yung Miami are not as close to commitment as the general public initially believed? Let us know what you think in the comments.

