Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami's Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market. While her friend and collaborator JT has been romantically attached to Lil Uzi Vert for several months, rumors about Yung Miami's love life have persisted since she was spotted holding hands with Diddy at the beginning of the summer.

Yung Miami has since been spotted in Diddy's close vicinity, most recently at his star-studded July pool party in Miami. However, it wasn't until the City Girls rapper's latest Instagram post that it looked like she and Diddy may be in a serious relationship after all.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

In the short video, Yung Miami is spotted taking a shot straight out of a DeLeon Tequila bottle while sitting on Diddy's lap and laying on his chest. Although it was quickly deleted, it's definitely a sign that the City Girls rapper is more than just friends with the Bad Boy founder. Diddy recently wiped his Instagram clean in order to usher in the "Love Era," so perhaps the "Love Era" will entail much more than new music from the legendary New York record producer.

Check out the brief screengrab of Yung Miami and Diddy's sneaky link below.

What do you think? Is there any doubt that Diddy and Yung Miami are romantically involved at this point?