In February, internet sleuths shared that Diddy may have moved on from his breakup with Cassie and found himself a new woman. At the time, LoveBScott reported that the hip hop mogul was spending time with Gina Huynh at the Super Bowl, a woman who they report was the reason behind Diddy and Cassie taking a brief break back in 2015. As Cassie has been steadily sharing images of her new relationship with Alex Fine, it looks as if Diddy, too, has moved on and found another love.

While Diddy hasn't confirmed anything, Gina shared clips of herself cuddled up close with her alleged man. In one video, she smiles for the camera as he sticks his tongue out before she turns and gives him a kiss. In another, they have fun with SnapChat filters and in a third, they both rock reflective sunglasses as they pose for the camera.

For months, the only woman Diddy has spoken about is Kim Porter, the mother of four of his children. He's talked openly about Porter being the love of his life and has said that he played himself by not marrying her. Meanwhile, TheJasmineBrand reports that Gina also once dated Floyd Mayweather.