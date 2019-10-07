Diana Gordon Debuts "Becoming" Banger

Diana Gordon is best known for her work behind the scenes, notably penning hits for the likes of Beyonce, Mark Ronson, and Dua Lipa. On the front-facing side of things, her solo work has been a hidden gem of growth and sonic expansion that leads us to her most recent "Becoming" track: a trap-laced anthem that finds Gordon flexing her vocals for a powerful display of self-love.

"The part of my voice that I get the most pleasure listening to is when I fall into this natural folky, grungy, ethereal tribal yodel.[...] I aim to push the boundaries vocally with that sound, experimenting over progressive hip-hop beats, and then just simple vocal and guitar, where there is no room to hide," she tells Paper Mag of the sound that influenced the creation of "Becoming."

Quotable Lyrics

Whole team up, fucked it up the money coming

Bitch glowed up, now look who I’m becoming

These days I can’t tell I’m running or I run it

Coming from the block send it up, get it jumping