Becoming
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Details In Memoir How Presidency Put Strain On MarriageThey're seen as one of the happier presidential White House couples, but the former President shared that his position caused division.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichelle Obama Earns $36 Million For "Becoming" MemoirMichelle Obama earned herself quite the paycheck from her "Becoming" memoir that will also be featured on Netflix as a documentary.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMichelle Obama & Netflix Share Trailer For Inspiring "Becoming" DocumentaryMichelle Obama has partnered with Netflix tot release her documentary "Becoming" that highlights the former First Lady's 34-city book tour.By Erika Marie
- SongsDiana Gordon Debuts "Becoming" BangerDiana Gordon unleashes a new track.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama Compares Trump's America To Divorced Dads & Gets Called OutMichelle Obama under fire following metaphorical comparison between Donald Trump and divorced dads. By Aida C.
- MusicBeyonce Shares Special Tribute To Michelle Obama On Her 55th BirthdayHappy Birthday, Michelle!By Chantilly Post
- MusicQuestlove Created A 300 Track Playlist For Michelle Obama's Book TourQuestlove guides our former First Lady. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBarack Obama Surprises Michelle, Compares It To Beyonce & Jay ZBarack Obama's still got some serious moves.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama Talks Life After The White House With Jimmy KimmelWriting her memoir was "therapeutic." By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentEllen DeGeneres Hilariously Tries To Take Over Michelle Obama's Costco Book SigningEllen, you wild for this one. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama's Memoir Details Race-Based Issues Growing Up In Chicago"Becoming" is Michelle Obama's first official memoir. By Chantilly Post