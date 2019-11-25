T.I. finally came out of hiding to address his suspect comments on how he attends his daughter's doctor visits to ensure she's still a virgin. The statements he made on the Ladies Like Us podcast turned into quite the controversy that lead T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, to delete her Instagram. "I began, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate," T.I. told Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. "People took it extremely literal. If you put any of my reputation about who I am as a father and who I've been, I honestly thought people knew me better than that."



Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty

While a lot of people don't seem to be convinced by Tip's explanation, another person who shares the same reaction is Deyjah's mother, Ms. Niko. Deyjah's mom's latest share to her Instagram story is just a short message that reads: "...WHEW CHILE, THE NARCISSISM..."

"Let me set this record straight. I was never in any exam room, that was an assumption, a falsity," T.I. further told Jada. "I never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. I never said her mother wasn't present."