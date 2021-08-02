Back in the month of March, Deshaun Watson was accused by 22 women of sexual assault. All of his accusers are massage therapists in the Houston area who claim that he would book sessions with them and would then proceed to get very inappropriate as soon as they started working. As it stands, eight women have filed police reports all while sexual assault lawsuits are in the midst of being litigated. Throughout all of this, the NFL has also launched an investigation into Watson.

Now, one of the accusers is officially stepping forward to give her side of the story. During a recent interview, massage therapist Nia Reese Lewis-Smith spoke about her sessions with Watson and how they were both extremely bizarre. In fact, during the first one, Watson allegedly asked for her to massage the inside of his butt, and while she was weirded out, she thought it might just be a weird request. However, things got worse in the second session when he allegedly requested oral sex.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside his butt," she said. "I originally thought it was the crack and so I would go around that area and he still wasn’t satisfied. He was very adamant and was saying don’t be afraid to go inside. [...] He basically didn’t want the rest of his body massaged, he wanted his groin area massaged and his butt only…he kept saying do you want to put in your mouth? It was just very very uncomfortable.”

The alleged acts described here are pretty disgusting, to say the least, and they match up with some of the other allegations that Watson has faced. In the midst of all of this, Watson has maintained his innocence and is currently still practicing with the Texans.

