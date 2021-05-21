Deshaun Watson is currently being sued by 22 women for sexual assault and all of them have a similar story. Essentially, Watson allegedly hired the women as massage therapists and when he eventually got to be in the same room as them, he acted in some very inappropriate ways. The lawsuits are still in the midst of being deliberated and according to attorney Tony Buzbee, the women have no intention of settling out of court.

In the meantime, there have been theories that the women purposely came forward in the midst of Watson's trade request out of Houston. Some believe the Texans are behind this, although new information obtained by Sports Illustrated suggests otherwise.

In the SI report, it was revealed that Ashley Solis - the first woman to file a lawsuit against Watson - was sending text messages to another alleged victim back in December. In these text messages, Solis claims she had reached out to Buzbee's law firm and that she had plans to file a lawsuit against Watson. This was well before Watson had requested to leave the Houston Texans.

This latest report gives us some new context when it comes to these accusations, and it's clear that regardless of Watson's request, these allegations would have been imminent. There is still a lot to be figured out in this case, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

