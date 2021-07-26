Deshaun Watson's future in the NFL is currently up in the air as he is battling numerous sexual assault lawsuits. Back in March, a total of 22 women came forward with allegations against the Houston Texans star, as they claimed he was inappropriate with them during massage sessions. All of the stories were similar to one another and for about two months, the story dominated the NFL news cycle. Now, the lawsuits remain unresolved, however, Watson is still looking to be traded from the Texans.

Yesterday, we reported that Watson would be attending Texans camp as he wanted to avoid the daily $50K fine. Despite his presence at camp, he is still pushing for a trade, and now, the Texans are finally obliging as they are letting teams know their asking price. As you can imagine, this asking price is an incredibly lofty one.

According to ESPN's Chri Mortensen, the Texans are making their demands known in a big way, and it remains to be seen if teams will actually want to pay the price. As it stands, Houston wants at least five early-round draft picks, as well as some guys who have proven themselves as starters. Effectively, the Texans want no less than six assets and if teams don't want to pay up, they have no problems holding out.

NFL teams have been known to be stingy when it comes to trades, so it will be interesting to see if there are teams willing to pay so much for a quarterback who may not even be given the go-ahead to play this season. Watson comes with some risks, and some teams may feel as though the price is too high as a result.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL.

