Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of facing numerous allegations and lawsuits that claim he was frequently sexually assaulting massage therapists. One woman named Ashley Solis came forward and shared her story with the public. Since then, Watson's attorney filed a motion with the judge to force all of the other women to also identify themselves. According to Pro Football Talk, the judge has actually taken Watson's side, and now, they are asking that the women reveal themselves.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is vehemently against this as he noted that Solis has received numerous death threats since coming forward. In fact, another woman who shares the same name as Solis has also been receiving these threats in a case of mistaken identity. With this in mind, Buzbee wants the women to remain anonymous so they can avoid such harrassment.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

While this is a small legal win for Watson, he is still facing some extremely serious allegations and as a result, he has lost numerous endorsement deals. This is a story that continues to develop every single day, and it could be months until all of this is resolved.

In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to always keep you informed.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Via]