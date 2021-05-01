Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson is unlikely to play this season, "people in league circles" have told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson is currently facing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from 22 different women who have all filed civil lawsuits in recent months.

"There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season," Schefter reported Saturday. "There are people who believe his career in Houston is over."



In wake of the situation regarding Watson, the Texans used their third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to acquire Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, Friday.

"We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said ahead of the Draft. "There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision."

In addition to the sexual misconduct allegations, Watson previously requested a trade back in January. Despite leading the league in passing yards with 4,823, Watson could only carry the Texans to a 4-12 record. Additionally, Will Fuller V and JJ Watt moved on from the organization after the season.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor also joined the Texans on a one-year deal in March.

