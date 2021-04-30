Deshaun Watson has been in the news quite a bit over this past month due to numerous sexual assault allegations. In fact, Watson is being sued by 22 massage therapists who work out of the Houston area. They are accusing Watson of inappropriate conduct that was allegedly perpetrated in the midst of massages that he had sought the women out for.

Watson has denied all of the allegations although his lawyer claims he did have consensual sex with some of the women. These lawsuits have led to an investigation from the NFL and on Thursday, ahead of the NFL Draft, Roger Goodell spoke to reporters about what the league is doing in light of Watson's situation.

"We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision," Goodell said.

Goodell and the NFL have had to deal with these types of investigations before and in the end, it always feels like no one is happy with the outcome. Regardless, the league must do their due diligence all while Watson's career seems to be on indefinite hold.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images