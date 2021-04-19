Deshaun Watson is currently battling 22 sexual assault lawsuits and all of the allegations come from massage therapists who say Watson was very inappropriate with them during sessions. The women have said that Watson would make sexual advances and that he would make them fear for their safety. Watson has come out and denied the claims all while his lawyer Rusty Hardin has been adamant that this is all a ploy to defame Watson and get money out of him.

Watson's legal team has been able to learn the identity of the alleged victims, and now, Hardin has some peculiar claims about some of the accusers. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Hardin revealed that some of the accusers allegedly booked Watson for more sessions despite their allegations.

"In the few days since Mr. Watson has learned the identity of his accusers, his legal team has already uncovered evidence that numerous allegations in this onslaught of cases are simply not true or accurate," Hardin claims. "After the massage therapy sessions with Mr. Watson, 8 plaintiffs bragged about, praised, and were excited about massaging Mr. Watson." Perhaps one of the starkest allegations here is that five of the women allegedly, "told others they wanted to get money out of Mr. Watson."

Hardin also says three of the women lied about their trauma and that seven of the accusers even offered to massage him at a later date in the future. It's important to note that just like the accusations against Watson, Hardin's points are simply allegations, and it will take a full court case to sort this matter out.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for all of the latest details.

