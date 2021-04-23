Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of some very heavy allegations as he is battling 22 sexual assault lawsuits. All of these suits carry forth similar allegations as they claim that Watson seeks out massage therapists and then proceeds to get inappropriate with them as soon as the massage is supposed to start. Watson has denied the allegations and his attorney Rusty Hardin is currently in the process of trying to discredit the witnesses.

According to Fox reporter Ivory Hecker, Hardin is now claiming that the women are deleting some of the evidence in the case, such as Instagram messages. Hardin is now trying to get the judge to order a stop to this alleged practice, as it could tamper with the case.

What makes Hardin's allegations interesting is the fact that Tony Buzbee, the attorney for all 22 accusers, also accused Watson of the very same thing. Buzbee states that Watson has been deleting his own messages, although this has yet to be proved.

Needless to say, both sides are looking to use the same tactics against one another, and it's clear the case has taken a convoluted turn. There is no telling how long this will last, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images