Demi Lovato was the unfortunate subject of an online hack that resulted in her nude images being leaked on the internet. The incident took place last week when the singer's Snapchat shared a message that read "Join this discord server for my nudes," leading to her private photos being available on the social media app and the gaming app.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fans were quick to show support to the "Sober" singer shaming out anyone who dared to look for the images, calling it "classless and disrespectful." Demi has yet to respond to the leak and by the looks of her Instagram shares, she's chosen to enjoy the presence of Lizzo on stage as a way to take her mind off things. The 27-year-old posted a variety of clips of Lizzo performing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles last night and she was clearly a fan.

In other Demi updates, she recently released an apology to her fans after her trip to Israel was taken as a political move. "This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I'm sorry," she said.