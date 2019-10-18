Demi Lovato is trending for unfortunate reasons after the 27-year-old singer's Snapchat was hacked revealing her nude images to the online world. Fans noticed suspicious behaviour when her Snapchat profile posted a black image with a note that read: "Join this discord server for my nudes." Apparently the message was followed by several naked photos posted to her profile and on the Discord server, commonly used for gamers.



The "Sober" singer has yet to respond to the leak but it's nice to see that her fans have her back since tons of responses are calling out the inappropriate move and sending love to Demi during this difficult time. "Leaking celebrity nudes is literally so classless and disrespectful. I’m tired of this shit. Demi Lovato doesn’t deserve this at all!!!!!" one user wrote.

As many know, Demi has just gotten back on her feet after a near-fatal overdose and numerous troll worthy comments regarding her body and weight. We only hope Demi's staying strong during this time and the support of her fans are surely keeping her spirits high. "Demi Lovato nearly died a year ago, lost one of her close friends only a few days ago due to addiction struggles and now someone feels the need to hack her snapchat and leak pictures. The world makes me feel physically sick," another fan added.

