You've got to feel for Demi Lovato. The pop star has dealt with a lot of hardship over the years, nearly passing away after a drug overdose and spending time recovering in a rehabilitation center. The former child star has been critiqued because of her look, consistently feeling pressured to behave and look a certain way from the media. Unfortunately, she will have another scandal to deal with after today, simply adding to her list of growing troubles.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Demi Lovato was reportedly victim to a nude photo leak after her Snapchat account was hacked into. As reported by several sources, including Newsweek, the actress' fans noticed a strange message on her social media pages after her Snapchat account was compromised. "Join this discord server for my nudes," wrote the hacker on Demi's page. Several naked photos of the star were apparently released on her Snap and on the Discord server, which is primarily used by gamers.

Everybody runs the risk of having their personal property appear online but celebrities tend to suffer the most from this. Since Demi's life is already amplified to millions of individuals who idolize her worldwide, this will likely be another massive blow to her. Hopefully, she remains well throughout the aftermath.

Send positive vibes her way.