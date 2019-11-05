Demi Lovato has had quite a year, and more. On July 24th, 2018 the "Sober" singer was hospitalized for two weeks after an accidental overdose at her home and went straight into rehab thereafter. After resurfacing on social media, Demi made it clear that she was living a different life filled with self-love and even apologized for editing previous bikini shares to Instagram.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

“I’ve learned a lot, been through a lot,” Demi told Teen Vogue’s editor in chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner at a recent panel talk. “We hear the term ‘body positivity’ all the time. To be honest, I don’t always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don’t sit there and dwell on it. I also don’t lie to myself.”

More recently, Demi was subject to a nude leak when fans were directed to an online gaming site to see her naked images. While the 27-year-old did not talk about the latter at the event, she did detail how everything she's been through in recent times has made her a fighter who will never give up.

“What I see in the mirror [is] someone that’s overcome a lot. I’ve been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter,” she said. “I don’t see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown their way … a strong woman.”